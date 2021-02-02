Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

NYSE:SKY opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.