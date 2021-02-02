Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Lessened by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,625,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.70. 83,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,313. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $188.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

