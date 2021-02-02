Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

