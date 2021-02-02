Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $185.79 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

