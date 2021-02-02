SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Trading Up 8.3%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 9,858,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,948,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

