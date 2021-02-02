Smartshare Market Cap Hits $826,664.63 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $826,664.63 and $98,045.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00077013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

