Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,775.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,642.12.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.