Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £12,504.40 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,517.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,459.87. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24). The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

