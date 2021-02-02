Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNA stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.