Snetwork Hits One Day Volume of $127,793.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Snetwork has a total market cap of $656,718.71 and approximately $127,793.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00847644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.54 or 0.04781369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,355,376 tokens. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Token Trading

Snetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.