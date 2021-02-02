So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter worth $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in So-Young International by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

