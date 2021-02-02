So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 6.6%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.83. 490,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 635,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

