SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 487,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 491,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

TLMD has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

