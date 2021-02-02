Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $92.00 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Solana has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $92.00 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00014780 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00065688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.58 or 0.00850041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.50 or 0.05008925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

