Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Down 6.8%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,778,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,230,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

