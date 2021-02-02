Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.