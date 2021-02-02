Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.76. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

