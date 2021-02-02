Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $$33.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

