South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in South State by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South State by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.