Southside Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

SBSI stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

