Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

SWN opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 684,745 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.