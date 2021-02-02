SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

ROP stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,916. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.