SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. 79,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

