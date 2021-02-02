SPC Financial Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 169,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,634.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

