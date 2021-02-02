SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

