SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,876. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.