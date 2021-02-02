SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

