SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 59,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

