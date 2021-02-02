SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.