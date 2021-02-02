SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

KBE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,445. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

