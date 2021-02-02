Sphere One Day Volume Reaches $29,407.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $29,407.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,759.41 or 0.99929160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033366 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.