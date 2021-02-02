SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 826,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. Research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRAX. B. Riley upped their price objective on SRAX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

