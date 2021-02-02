SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 17,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.