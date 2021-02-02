Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $177.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.36.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

