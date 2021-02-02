Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at ATB Capital

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.78.

TSE STN traded up C$2.75 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 391,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.38. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$49.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.16.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

