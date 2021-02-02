Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.31 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00008228 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $974,153.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,851.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.01219637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00514452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002328 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,037,731 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

