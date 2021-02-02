Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.