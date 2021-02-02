Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan stock opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

