STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:STE traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.08. The stock had a trading volume of 618,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

