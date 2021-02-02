Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,939. The firm has a market cap of $241.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

