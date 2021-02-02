Stifel Nicolaus Boosts The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $3.35

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.35 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VLNCF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The Valens has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.09.

About The Valens

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

