Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Intel by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

INTC stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

