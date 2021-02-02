Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $921,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.