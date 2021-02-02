STK (STK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $446,819.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One STK token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market cap of $549,268.11 and approximately $446,819.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00065688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.58 or 0.00850041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.50 or 0.05008925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014780 BTC.

About STK

STK (STK) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

