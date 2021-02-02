STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

