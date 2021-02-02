Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 464 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 759% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of RMBS opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

