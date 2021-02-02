Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Collectors Universe Put Options (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,043 put options on the company. This is an increase of 815% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $851.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

