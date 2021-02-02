Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,001.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.