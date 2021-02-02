StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

