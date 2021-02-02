StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,914. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.